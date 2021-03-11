Daniel Ong and wife Fay Tan expecting another addition to the family

Former DJ Daniel Ong and his wife Fay Tan are expecting another baby.

On Wednesday (March 10), the happy couple — who have been married for over a year — announced that they are now “16 weeks down” their pregnancy.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for the duo who went through many months of worry before confirming the big news.

Daniel shared a picture of the couple sat on a small staircase. With wide excited smiles, they showed off the ultrasound scans of their unborn child.

In his Instagram, he wrote, “These past few months have been tough, and we have been praying non-stop for the health of our new little one.”

Tough pregnancy for the couple

Talking about the tough pregnancy, he revealed cryptically: “Tests, invasive procedures, lotsa worrying and more.”

He also thanked his well-wishers: “To all who have stood by us and sent us loving messages, thank you.”

While at it, the doting hubby didn’t forget to praise his wife. “This woman is my rock, she is one tough cookie, and brave soul. Love you so so much,” he wrote.

At the end of his post, he asked his followers for baby name ideas.

Tan also shared the same set of pictures on her Instagram profile and wrote: “Not taking this blessing for granted, we will love and protect you as much as we have for Renee and Gretel.”

Renee is Daniel’s daughter from his previous marriage, while Gretel is Tan’s daughter from her previous marriage.

The couple first met through a dating platform called Coffee Meets Bagel and after proposing to her while on a holiday in the Maldives, they tied the knot in February 2020.

Congratulations to the happy parents!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.