Daniel Radcliffe denies he's playing Wolverine

Daniel Radcliffe has denied speculation that he could play Wolverine.

The Harry Potter actor has been suggested as a potential replacement for Hugh Jackman as the superhero but he doubts that Marvel will choose him to play the character.

Speaking to ComicBook.com to promote his new film The Lost City, Daniel said: "So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool.' No, I don't know anything about it.

"Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get a short guy to do it!'

"But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

Daniel has previously suggested that he doesn't want to play Wolverine because his love for the X-Men films means he wouldn't want them to be remade.

The 32-year-old actor said in 2019: "Most of the films that I love I don't think I would want to see remade. And I certainly don't think that I would want to be in the remakes of them."

Radcliffe is set to play singer Weird Al' Yankovic in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and described it as "a huge responsibility" to play the parody song star in the upcoming film.

He said: "Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly, and I'm honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 per cent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

Daniel has described how he found it "liberating" to star in more creative projects after rising to fame as the titular wizard in the Harry Potter franchise.

He said: "I've actually found it's an incredibly liberating thing, to do the biggest thing you're ever gonna do really f***ing early. The financial success thing, that's done. So just do things that make you happy."