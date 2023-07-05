Daniel Radcliffe doesn't expect to be involved in Harry Potter TV show

Daniel Radcliffe doesn't expect to be involved in the Harry Potter TV show.

The 33-year-old actor - who played the boy wizard in all eight films in the magical franchise - hasn't reprised the role since 2012's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and now he has explained why a cameo appearance in Max's planned TV adaptation isn't likely.

He told ComicBook.com: "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."

Some fans have been hoping Daniel might make a little appearance alongside Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), but he doesn't think it's on the cards.

However, the actor insisted he wishes the team "all the luck in the world" with bringing the Harry Potter books to life for a new audience.

He added: "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way.

"But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

The new series was announced by Max - formerly known as HBO Max - in April, with each season of the show focusing on one of the seven books.

They are expected to air over a decade as the actors grow old with the characters, while author JK Rowling will serve as an executive producer alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.

Meanwhile, David Heyman is in talks to return as executive producer after having the same role for all the movies.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter series, another Game of Thrones prequel coming to Max streaming service