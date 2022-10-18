Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and more pay tribute to late Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane

It’s a dark time for witches and wizards right now. Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played the beloved Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise has passed. Coltrane died at age 72 on Friday (Oct 14) and fellow co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright have issued statements paying tribute to the actor.

Radcliffe plays the titular Harry Potter and starred alongside Coltrane in all eight films from Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001 to Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011. Just like the two characters, the two stars have grown close.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe’s statement reads.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Although Coltrane has worked on other projects like the James Bond films Golden Eye and The World is Not Enough, many fans know him as the gamekeeper and Keeper of Keys and Grounds of Hogwarts.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children,” said Coltrane said in the recent Harry Potter reunion special. “So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes.”

Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione Granger in the franchise, wrote on her Instagram Story. “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory,” Watson continued. “Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.”

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, took to Twitter to share how heartbroken she was to hear of Coltrane’s passing.

“Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thank you for the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family,” wrote the actress.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.