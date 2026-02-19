Daniel Radcliffe expects new Harry Potter actor Dominic McLaughlin to upstage him

Daniel Radcliffe expects Harry Potter TV series star Dominic McLaughlin to upstage him in the role.

The 36-year-old actor played the titular wizard in the hugely successful film franchise based on JK Rowling's novels and has predicted that Dominic will be better in the part than he was.

Daniel told ScreenRant: "I'm sure Dominic is going to be better than me. I learned as I went. I look back on what I did now with a lot more kindness, and I find it less interesting now that I'm older. But I was very much learning how to do it for a long time on Potter."

The Lost City star also implored reporters to stop asking the original Harry Potter stars about the new actors playing their former roles — and vice versa.

Radcliffe, who was just 11 years of age when he was cast as Harry Potter, explained: "When these kids got cast, there's a whole thing around the internet, around the world, people being like, 'We've got to look after these kids.'

"I was like, 'If you mean that if everyone really means what they are saying, then one of the things you can do for me is not ask about me and Rupert (Grint) all the time.'

"I would like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children's lives, and just to let them, like, get on it. Because it's going to be a new thing."

Daniel revealed that he has spoken to his Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint about the series and discussed how the trio feel "protective" over the young actors who are set to star in the show — which is expected to air on HBO early next year.

He said: "It's one of those where I think we all just know how the others feel, because we're also feeling it. You just see the pictures of these kids, and you just want to grab them and hug them. That's the impulse that I think that we, mainly, all have."

Radcliffe explained that seeing the young cast members has given him a fresh sense of perspective on his own experiences as a child actor.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins star said: "When you're 11, and you're doing something, you're like, 'Of course I'm old enough to do this — I'm the oldest I've ever been.'

"But now when I meet 11-year-olds, I am like, 'Whoa, that seems nuts.' It puts it into perspective.

"Honestly, it makes me admire - and I do tell them this, but my parents — more than I was capable of doing at the time. Just going like, 'Wow, you got me through something crazy, and you did it with a huge amount of humour', yeah, it's a big task."

