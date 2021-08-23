Daniel Radcliffe says no one has contacted him about a future Harry Potter film.

The 32-year-old actor - who rose to global fame playing the titular role in the big screen adaptations of J.K. Rowling's books - was asked earlier this month which other character he'd like to play in the wizarding franchise given the opportunity.

Asked about the possibility this week during a chat with SiriusXM, Daniel admitted he hasn't suddenly been fielding calls from studio bosses after the initial interview.

He said: "No, that has not happened. I think that - I think I'm remembering right. That the question was like a hypothetical of who else would you have liked to play in this series?

"Um, but yeah, it's - there's always going to be, you know, talk of some sort of, uh, but, it genuinely, genuinely is always like a lot more in the media than in actuality.

"Like, I've never been contacted by anybody about any future Harry Potter films. So, you know, it's - I don't think it's something that is, uh, is coming.

"But like, of course, now that I have said that they will certainly - I brought it upon myself now."

Earlier this month, Daniel answered the question about the role he'd play in a potential reboot and revealed he'd like to play Sirius Black and Professor Remus Lupin, who were portrayed by Gary Oldman and David Thewlis.

He said: "I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin.

"Those were always the two characters that I was like, They're great. And also like, I'm obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they're like some of my favourite memories."

And while the franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Daniel has no plans to mark the occasion as he is busy working.

He said last month: "I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year.

"So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."