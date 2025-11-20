Daniel Radcliffe sends message of support to new Harry Potter Dominic McLaughlin

Daniel Radcliffe sent a message of support to new Harry Potter Dominic McLaughlin.

The 36-year-old actor shot to fame playing the boy wizard in the movie franchise from 2001 to 2011, and he reached out to the 11-year-old newcomer to wish him luck in playing the same character in the upcoming TV adaptation.

Daniel said on Good Morning America: "I wouldn't say that anyone who is going to play Harry has to [reach out].

"And I have a very sweet, I know a few people who are working on the production so I wrote to Dominic and I sent him a letter and he sent me a very sweet note back."

The Woman in Black star noted he didn't want "to be a spectre in the light of these children", referring to Dominic, Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley) and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), but was keen to wish his successor well.

He added: "I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.' And I do."

Daniel, who was also 11 when he filmed the first Harry Potter movie, can't help but feel an urge to protect the new young stars.

He said: "I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them.

"They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, 'Oh it's crazy I was doing that.' But it's also incredibly sweet and I hope they're having a great time."

Daniel previously ruled out having a cameo role in the series.

He told ComicBook.com: "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."

Some fans have been hoping Daniel might make a little appearance alongside Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), but he doesn't think it's on the cards.

However, he insisted he wishes the team "all the luck in the world" with bringing the Harry Potter books to life for a new audience.

He added: "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way.

"But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

