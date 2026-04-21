Daniel Radcliffe's son has no idea his dad was Harry Potter.

The 36-year-old actor has a young son, who turns three in April, with his partner Erin Darke and Daniel has revealed he's tried and failed to explain his job to the youngster.

During a conversation with Happy Sad Confused podcaster Josh Horowitz in New York, Daniel explained: "Right now I'm just his dad and he has no idea what I do. Well he's starting to...

"First of all, you know your job is a little big b****** if you can't explain it to a kid. He understands what policeman and doctors and firemen do, but actors, you like: 'Well we help tell stories, like the stories in your books but we act them out.' That's sort of what we've landed on as an explanation. "

However, Daniel's son is starting to realise his dad might be famous after seeing an advert for his TV show The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

He went on to say: "We were watching the Olympics and the Reggie Dinkins show is on the same network ... It was advertised heavily during the Olympics — apologies to everyone who had to watch a lot of the trailer.

"And I had left the room and apparently I popped up in the corner of the screen and he just went: 'Dada!' with a tone of: 'I'm not crazy right?'

"And a bunch of kids in our building, that was there first time seeing me [on TV] ... Our friend's daughter, who is like five, was like: 'I saw you on TV, what were you doing there?' ... It was very funny ..."

Daniel — who starred in eight Harry Potter films — went on to admit he might be able to keep his most famous role secret from his son for a bit longer as the youngster may end up getting his first glimpse of the wizard's world by watching the new TV show — which features a new cast of young actors — instead of his dad's movies.

He added: "I think there's a world where my son watches the HBO show of Harry Potter now instead of the films and I'm also happy with that. As much as I can do to just be his very uncool, unimpressive dad for as long as I can is the goal."

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