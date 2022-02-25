Daredevil and other Netflix Marvel TV shows are coming to some Disney+ markets

Earlier in February, Netflix announced that Marvel TV shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and team-up series The Defenders were leaving the streaming platform on March 1, 2022.

Chatters as to where the Marvel TV shows would end up were rampant and after a week, it looks like we have a confirmed destination for these shows — Disney+.

Disney+ has officially confirmed that all seasons of the Marvel Netflix shows are releasing on the streaming platform on March 16, 2022. However, this is only the case for viewers in Canada so far. There is no news as to whether Daredevil, Jessica Jones and the likes will stream on Disney+ in other countries such as Singapore, the US or even the UK.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Netflix Asia

With these shows moving to Disney+, one can’t help but wonder if these characters, with their existing casting, will be woven into other Marvel movies and TV shows. Perhaps having a standalone series of their own even.

The possibility is likely, especially since fans last saw Daredevil‘s Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye respectively. Only time will tell.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.