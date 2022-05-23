Daredevil born again as revival series on Disney+

The Man Without Fear is born again as Marvel Studios is finally moving forward with a Daredevil series for Disney+.

Reports of a Daredevil reboot starring Charlie Cox first started in March 2022. The reports came soon after the actor returned to the role for his brief appearance in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Meanwhile, the hero's villain, the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) was revealed to be the main antagonist in Hawkeye and fanned even more hype around a reboot. Now that Matt Corman and Chris Ord have been tapped to write and executive produce the series, it seems that the project is picking up steam.

Daredevil is the first Netflix-Marvel TV show to get a new but continued series under Disney+ and Marvel Studios. When Jeph Loeb ran Marvel's TV arm, he produced several gritty titles for Netflix such as Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist and of course, Daredevil.

The shows all led up to The Defenders. Daredevil proved to be one of the more popular outings from the streamer, lasting three seasons, and lead star Cox won over fans with his portrayal of blind avenging attorney Matt Murdock.

The move to reboot Daredevil is likely Marvel Studios' attempt to bring all of its Marvel heroes under one umbrella, with multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe shows slated for release such as She-Hulk, Secret Invasion and Ms Marvel. Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy is the latest such show to premiere.

