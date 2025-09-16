Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan showcase home makeover with minimalist designs

Local actors Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan gave a tour of their newly renovated home in the latest episode of Mediacorp's bite-sized YouTube series #Justswipelah released on Friday (Sept 12).

Darren, 52, shared that the couple chose to renovate their 20-year-old condominium unit as it was getting old and since his mother was moving in, he wanted to make her stay comfortable.

Sharing the general theme that drove the interior design, Evelyn, 50, said: "We don't need flashy items. Instead, we want something simple while being practical. At the same time, it's visually pleasing, letting us feel comfortable. That's the priority."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHGhaQ8zq7K/?hl=en[/embed]

While most of the home underwent a complete transformation, a few elements received only minor tweaks.

The overall aesthetic leans towards minimalist designs, featuring earth tones, creamy hues and natural wooden accents — a modern living space.

Out with the old, in with the new

One standout feature is their 20-year-old pool table which was a wedding gift to the couple.

Measuring 2.7 metres, it doubles as a dining table when covered. Darren also customised the chairs by sawing its legs to accommodate the height of the table.

Prioritising space and efficiency, the couple did away with the open-concept kitchen for a more compartmentalised layout.

A hidden cabinet with wheels now stores kitchen tools, such as an air fryer and steamer, and the gas stoves were switched out for induction cooktops.

Maximum space, minimalist design

The living room also cleverly hides a mini workspace, disguised as a cabinet next to the television, which includes a table and computer for work or study.

"We don't advocate putting computers in bedrooms," said Darren, emphasising on the importance of boundaries between rest and productivity.

Despite the upgrades, one thing that hasn't changed is that the couple's four children — 20-year-old daughter Kristen and three sons, Jairus, 18, Way, 16, and Elliott, 12 — are still sharing rooms.

Kristen owns a platform storage bed with six storage compartments, Jairus has a Murphy bed that doubles as a table and sleeping area while the two youngest share a bunk bed.

When asked if there was sufficient space, both parents confidently agreed.

"It's sufficient because previously, when they were on the yacht, each of them only had five sets of clothing," said Darren.

Evelyn added: "Our second child (Jairus), his style is a bit like Steve Jobs. He wears the same clothes every day."

The family lived in their 300 sq ft yacht for four years before moving into a condominium unit in 2017.

Advice for fellow homeowners

When asked about their biggest takeaways from the renovation process, Darren said: "Pay attention to the expenditure. Plan your lifestyle according to your means. Don't just blindly work towards creating your aesthetic house."

"For the second renovation, we have more tolerance for each other," added Evelyn, highlighting the couple's growth over the years.

"Happy wife, happy life," laughed Darren. "She spends more time at home compared to me. If she feels that this is more practical, then just go according to her ways."

[embed]https://youtu.be/gbRwyTqzylQ?si=PHPE2i8nyCmIU19k[/embed]

[[nid:722686]]

