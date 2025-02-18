Darren Wang under investigation by Taiwan authorities for dodging military service

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang has reportedly been taken in for questioning by authorities over suspicions of evading military service, reported Taiwanese media on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Liberty Times reported that following a tip-off, officers from the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office launched an investigation into a case involving the evasion of military service and forgery of documents.

According to reports, officers arrived at the 33-year-old actor's Taipei home at 8am with warrants for his arrest and search of his property. The entire operation lasted for more than an hour, during which investigators seized relevant documents before taking Darren back for further questioning.

Liberty Times also reported that besides Darren, seven other suspects are similarly currently under investigation for dodging their military obligations with another three detained for allegedly forging the suspects' medical histories.

Darren shot to fame following the 2015 hit movie Our Times, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Macau International Movie Festival in 2019 for his role in The Last Wish.

His manager has yet to respond to news about the incident, reports added.