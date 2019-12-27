Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang's first death anniversary

It will soon be one year since local actor Aloysius Pang died from injuries sustained during a military exercise in New Zealand.

On Thursday (Dec 27), his friend and artiste manager Dasmond Koh announced on the agency's Instagram page that a small memorial will be held on Jan 5 to remember him by.

"It's almost [been] a year… As January approaches, we are preparing a simple memorial for you, so that friends who miss you can gather together," the message read.

"There's no strict schedule, no special performances… just something simple. Friends are welcomed to come to NoonTalk Media's office at 3pm on Jan 5, but there are only 200 seats. Please RSVP here.

"Don't spend money to buy something. If you really want to, write your thoughts down in a letter or card, and send it to him… See you then!"

