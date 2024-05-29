'Daughter looks like Jihyo from Twice': Netizens surprised how good-looking Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan's 4 kids are

Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan's children are all grown up — well, nearly all of them.

The celebrity couple and their entire brood of four kids recently appeared on the online variety show #JustSwipeLah and tried their hand at indoor skiing.

The two actors also answered questions about parenting and family life.

Netizens' attention, however, seemed to be centred on their kids — Kristen, 19, Jairus, 17, Way, 15, and Elliot, 11, and their model good looks.

"Super good-looking family!" One netizen praised, while another stated that with their aesthetic features, "they should all make a movie together".

"The kids' good looks are definitely inherited from mum and dad," a netizen complimented.

Kristen, in particular, was singled out as well for resembling a K-pop idol.

"The daughter looks like Jihyo from Twice," wrote a YouTube commenter, to which several others concurred.

Another also observed that with her eloquence, Kristen is "DJ material".

4 children, 4 different personalities

In the show, Darren, 51, and Evelyn, 49, gave glimpses into the different characters of their four children.

Eldest child Kristen has a cheerful personality, shared Darren, who admitted to being very strict with her.

"No, you just want to protect me and take care of me," Kristen responded sweetly.

Evelyn is reassured, however, that their only daughter is "very honest, very frank", and is "a straightforward person".

"It's like this because we've built a friend-like relationship with her," her doting dad chimed in.

Eldest son Jairus, on the other hand, is "the quietest" among their kids.

"He's more introverted but very observant. But he won't share his observations with anyone," said Evelyn.

"Although when he speaks, it will astound you," quipped Darren.

One example the parents gave was how four-year-old Jairus had told them he knew the reason why people had to get married and have kids. "The world must go on," was his wise conclusion.

Not one for open displays of affection, Jairus had also told his mum that he would not be giving her hugs "until he turns 21".

Way appears to take after Darren the most.

"He is a risk-taker. Even I wasn't as crazy as him when I was 15 or 16," said Darren, adding that Way enjoys activities such as surfing and skate-boarding.

With their similar personalities, it is also easier for father and son to bond.

"As we have very similar personalities, there're more things for us to talk about and more that we can do together," Darren stated.

As for youngest son Elliot, Evelyn shared that they're both "still figuring out" who he is.

"He's cheerful, straightforward with a sharp tongue and doesn't mince his words," she added.

However, Darren admitted he "wants all the attention" he can get.

"There're so many of us, he needs to compete for the floor. But he's a very meticulous child," said Darren, describing how Elliot would make gifts for his siblings as his way of showing his love.

Secret to a long and healthy marriage

To keep the spark alive in their 20-year marriage, Darren shared that the "most important thing is to treat each other with respect".

"We still have to be polite and courteous when communicating with each other. Don't take it for granted," he said.

Evelyn admitted too, that as a mum who's focused on her children, she may tend to neglect Darren.

"So couples need to go on dates often to create more romantic moments together," she added.

[embed]https://youtu.be/gbPVtBjJKoM?si=mSN-6FEEtvC7KYC8[/embed]

