Dave Bautista says Drax and team get perfect exits in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the end of the Guardians as we know it. As revealed by actor Dave Bautista, the final movie in James Gunn's Marvel trilogy gives the perfect ending for Drax and the team.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is Bautista's last appearance in the role of Drax, and quite likely for many other members of the team too. Without revealing too much, the wrestler-turned-actor claims that the movie gives the characters "perfect character arcs" and "storybook endings" and that returning to the role after the movie will only be a disservice.

"This is my seventh film as Drax. And my third Guardians [movie]. It was like our trilogy. That's kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. And I think this will be the last version of our Guardians of the Galaxy," said Bautista (via The Tonight Show).

"We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending. I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this."

Bautista first announced his MCU exit in January this year. As grateful as he is for Drax, the actor has expressed his desire to act in more dramatic roles. His next project is M. Night Shyamalan's horror Knock at the Cabin, a movie where the actor will get a larger speaking role as compared to his Marvel stint.

The actor is ready to put Drax to rest, once and for all and is confident he will not return to Marvel, no matter how big the paycheck may be.

"With Drax, I just got to end the perfect way," he added. "And I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck. I would tarnish that [perfect ending], and I won't do it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres on May 4, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.