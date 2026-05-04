Dave Grohl changed Foo Fighters' latest album name to avoid comparisons to Wicked: For Good

Dave Grohl changed the name of the Foo Fighters' latest album to avoid comparisons to Wicked: For Good.

The former Nirvana star has revealed his band's new record Your Favourite Toy - which was released on April 24 - had initially been called For Good, but he was given a shock when the Wicked sequel hit cinemas and he decided to change the name of the album - and the title track - so there wouldn't be any confusion with the movie musical.

During an appearance on Radio X, Dave explained: "Actually, you know what I wanted to call the record? I wanted to call the record - For Good - because that song, Your Favourite Toy, at first I called it For Good.

"In that song, Your Favourite Toy, it says: 'Get back, hear that boy / Someone threw away your favourite toy for good'. They could have more than a few meanings, but I'm like: 'That's kind of nice - For Good'."

However, Dave had to reverse the decision after Wicked: For Good was released in 2025.

He said: "That Wicked movie came out, and it's called Wicked: For Good. And I was so p*****! So, then I changed the title of the song, and then it just became the title of the album."

It comes after Dave recently opened up about an unintentionally awkward encounter with David Bowie, admitting he managed to insult the music legend within seconds of meeting him.

Speaking on Dish from Waitrose with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett OBE, the Foo Fighters rocker explained he first saw Bowie perform at a festival and was completely overwhelmed by the experience.

He recalled: "I had just seen him perform at a, like a V Festival - or something like that. "It was like Prodigy, David Bowie and we happened to be on the bill. I was standing in the photo pit and he was right there, he was right above me singing. It was otherworldly. I mean, it was like a religious experience. I was just like, 'He's an angel, this is amazing'."

But when Grohl met Bowie in the studio shortly afterwards, his attempt to express that awe went disastrously wrong.

He continued: "I told him when I met him in the studio, I said, 'I just saw you, like, it was such a trip to see you in human form right there, right in front of me.' And he says, 'What did you think? What did you feel?' And I'm like, 'Oh f***.'"

Caught off guard, Grohl blurted out the worst possible response. He recounted: "So, the first thing to come out of my mouth, like an idiot, I said, 'Well, the first thing I noticed was all of your imperfections'. I backpedalled so fast. I don't know how I got out of that one. But I was like, what did I just ... I would never say that to anybody. Isn't that horrible?"

Despite the mishap, Grohl said Bowie's talent in the studio was nothing short of breathtaking. He enthused: "I swear to God, he's one take - his voice, it's the voice, there's no effect. It's just exactly like this. You get chills. You're like, 'Oh my God, that's the most reassuring, beautiful thing, this is real'".

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