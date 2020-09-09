David and Victoria Beckham feared they were coronavirus super-spreaders earlier this year

The 45-year-old former football star and Victoria, 46, are said to have caught the virus after partying in the US in March and they worried about spreading the disease after they flew back to the UK for their son Brooklyn's 21st birthday.

A source close to the couple told The Sun newspaper: "It was an absolute nightmare scenario. David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him.

"They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries. They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion."

Victoria became "utterly petrified" by the thought they might be super-spreaders after they both started feeling unwell.

The insider explained: "David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature.

"At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill - a couple of them very badly so.

"Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks. She was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders, and did all she could to minimise all future risk. Not only was she poorly in bed, she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks."

David and Victoria sent care packages to some of their staff who were badly affected during the pandemic.

The duo also spent most of the summer in their country manor, and only headed to Greece and Italy for a holiday after undergoing swab and antibody tests.

The source added: "David and Victoria have done their utmost during the pandemic to help others and make up for travelling so early into the crisis."