David Archuleta comes out as member of the LGBTQIA+ community

David Archuleta has come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The former American Idol contestant revealed he initially came out as gay to his family and friends in 2014 but he has recently began to question his sexuality and believes he could be on the "spectrum of bisexual".

He wrote on Instagram: "I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way. I've been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality.

"I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don't have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don't experience sexual urges.

"There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (i know that's a lot of letters that a lot of people don't understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have. Idk what to make of it and I don't have all the answers."

David, 30, is a Mormon and spoke about balancing his sexuality with his religious faith.

He said: "I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself.

''I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith.

"There are more than you may realise going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it. I don't think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other. For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am. I've yet to figure out what that means but I appreciate you listening to this personal matter.

"Again I don't feel comfortable sharing it, but felt I needed to to bring more awareness to people in my same situation and let you know you're not alone. You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan."