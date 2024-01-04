David Beckham devastated after storm causes chaos at his $10m home

David Beckham has been left "gutted" after a storm caused chaos at his £6 million (S$10 million) home.

The 48-year-old former footballer was left devastated after Storm Henk, which has been wreaking havoc in the UK, ripped out one of the trees near his property in the Cotswolds, central-southwest England.

David shared a picture of the fallen tree on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Could have been worse.

"Still gutted [crying face emoji]."

But the ex-England captain — who has four children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11, with his wife Victoria Beckham — put on a brave face as he fed his chickens.

He shared a short clip of himself heading into his coop with some tasty treats for his birds, and wrote: "In other news".

Storm Henk has been battering the nation in recent days, with winds of up to 94mph ripping trees out of the ground, and tearing scaffolding down.

David and Victoria splashed out a reported £6.15 million for their family home in the Cotswolds — which features a swimming pool, football pitch and a £50,000 BBQ tent — in December 2016.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder used a happy new year post to poke fun at Victoria this week, after she claimed in his Netflix documentary 'Beckham' that she had grown up "working class".

The pair had a New Year's Eve meal at The Ritz restaurant in London with the former Spice Girl, 49, and her parents.

David captioned the snap: "Just a nice casual New Year's Eve lunch at The Ritz @victoriabeckham. Very working class my mother and father-in-law left in there Roll's (sic)."

His quip came after Victoria said in 'Beckham' that she grew up working class before finding fame, prompting David to pop his head into the room and repeatedly tell her to "be honest" with viewers.

He asked Victoria what car her dad drove her school in, while Victoria protested it was not a "simple answer".

But after David kept asking her to name the brand of car, Victoria finally admitted it was a Roll's Royce.

