David Beckham knighted by King Charles

Sir David Beckham has been knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle.

The former England footballer was recognised for his services to sport and charity by the monarch at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday (Nov 4) and described it as the "proudest moment" of his life.

David, who was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife Victoria Beckham and his parents Ted and Sandra, said: "I've been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I've won and done what I've done but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive.

"To be honest, a young boy from the East End of London, born in Leytonstone, and here at Windsor Castle, being honoured by His Majesty The King — the most important and the most respected institution in the world — it's quite a moment. This is without doubt my proudest moment."

The 50-year-old star said that it was a "huge honour" to be knighted for both his successful football career and the charitable work he has done for much of his life.

David said: "I think mostly it's because of the career that I've had and the teams I've played for and the things that I've won and the respect that I've gained throughout my career, and I think that is why people listen to me.

"And I think it's a very powerful tool to have in charity. I just found very quickly that we could make change with things that I said and things that I got involved in and I think that's why it's so important to me."

David wore a grey suit made by his wife Victoria for the ceremony and explained that it was King Charles who inspired the outfit.

The former Manchester United player said: "He was quite impressed with my suit. He's kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look.

"It was something my wife made me. I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, 'OK, that's what I want to wear', so I gave it to my wife and she did it."

[[nid:724868]]