David Beckham launches global fundraising campaign with Unicef to support vulnerable girls.

David Beckham has launched a global fundraising campaign with Unicef to support vulnerable girls across the world.

The former footballer and father-of-four announced the campaign on Tuesday (April 15) as part of a month-long series of events leading up to his 50th birthday on May 2.

Long-time Unicef Goodwill Ambassador David said in a statement online: "We are witnessing a global funding crisis where the most vulnerable children are suffering the most and urgently need our help."

The appeal aims to raise funds to protect girls and adolescent girls from child marriage, female genital mutilation, violence and abuse.

It will also spotlight the voices of young women around the world through takeovers of David's social media platforms, where they will share their personal stories and the work they are doing in their communities.

In a video posted to Instagram, David added: "Next month, I turn 50. It's a major milestone that has made me think about the opportunities I've had and the experiences that have shaped me.

"As I look back, some of the moments that have had the most impact on me have come through my work with @Unicef.

"As a father of four amazing children, I know how lucky my family is to be safe and have access to education and healthcare."

He continued: "I've met children living in the toughest situations all over the world and I've seen what can happen when they are given the support they need to take control of their lives.

"Today, 25 years since my first visit to a women's centre in Thailand, the world is a very difficult place for children — especially girls."

David became a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador in 2005, and 2025 will mark two decades in the role.

It will also mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of 7: The David Beckham Unicef Fund, which has directly supported over one million children in countries including Nepal, Indonesia and Djibouti.

To kick off his birthday celebrations, David held a black-tie event at Cipriani, a favourite Miami restaurant of his and wife Victoria Beckham.

The early April celebration brought together family and high-profile friends, including Eva Longoria, Tom Brady, Lionel Messi and Shaquille O'Neal.

David was joined at the party by three of his children — Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13 — while his eldest son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, were not present.

The guest list also included sporting legends such as Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi, as well as Hollywood actors Justin Theroux and Fisher Stevens.

Grammy-winner Marc Anthony also made an appearance.

