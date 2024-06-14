David Beckham shuts down rumours of Spice Girls reunion

David Beckham says a Spice Girls reunion is "not happening".

The retired football hero, 49, shut down growing speculation the Nineties girl group, which included his wife Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice, was planning to go on tour again after they reunited for a surprise song at the singer-turned fashion designer's 50th birthday party in April.

He told Variety about the chances of them going back on the road together: "Unfortunately, that's not happening."

David added about the Spice Girls' birthday singalong: "Victoria was so pleased to see the girls, and it was a massive part of her life, the girls, but obviously, all the girls have got their own things going on.

"They will do certain things together at certain times."

David also stressed his wife's schedule is packed, adding: "If anyone's busier than me, it's her."

Victoria and her former bandmates Geri Halliwell, 51, Mel C, 50, Mel B, 49, and Emma Bunton, 48, were filmed by David at her 50th party in London singing their 1998 single Stop.

David added about the clip sparking fans' hopes of a tour reunion: "I know it's what people want, but in all honesty, I think I was the most excited of anyone."

He said he was blown away seeing "all of the girls in one room" again, adding: "All of the girls haven't been on a stage together for over 15 years. So, to have them all there, to have them all up on stage, to have our youngest son playing guitar?"

Mel B stoked hopes of a Spice Girls reunion when she posted David's clip with the message: "#tourdatescomingsoon".

She had also recently hinted at a potential reunion tour in honour of the group's 30th anniversary.

After shooting to fame in the Nineties, the Spice Girls became one of the biggest-selling female pop groups of all time.

They disbanded in 2000, and the last time all five of them performed together was in 2012 at the London Olympics, with the group then touring without Victoria in 2019.

