David Beckham's son Cruz gifts him a testicle trimmer

David Beckham's son Cruz has gifted him a testicle trimmer.

The 45-year-old football legend received the peculiar gift from his 15-year-old son, who had the genius idea to send all the Beckham boys - including his brothers Brooklyn, 21, and Romeo, 17 - shavers for their testicles.

David - who has his sons, as well as nine-year-old daughter Harper with his wife Victoria Beckham - posted a picture of the electric device alongside the box it came in, which featured the company's tagline: "We save balls."

The retired sports star wrote: "Things my son buys all us Beckham boys. Thanks @CruzBeckham"

Testicle trimmer company Balls boasts that it delivers "beautiful, shining balls" using what it calls its "SackSafe" technology.

And Cruz's older brother Brooklyn will no doubt get plenty of use out of the device, especially as he'll want to be well-groomed ahead of his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn popped the question to the 25-year-old actress this month, and it has since been reported he could have royalty among his guests, and his parents are keen to invite Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan invited David and Victoria to their 2018 wedding, and sources now say the couple will be returning the favour by sending out a Save The Date notice "as quickly as possible".

An insider said: "Brooklyn's wedding will be one of the most star-studded weddings of all time thanks to his parents' connections.

"Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special.

"Their schedules are so hectic that David and Victoria want to get their invitations out as quickly as possible."

Brooklyn is also hoping his godfather Sir Elton John can make it to his big day, as his presence may also encourage Harry and Meghan to RSVP to the all-star bash.

The source added: "Brooklyn's godfather, Sir Elton John, is also a good pal of Harry and Meghan's and Victoria and David hope his presence will also encourage them to take a pew.

"It's going to be a real 'who's who' of weddings - packed with famous faces."