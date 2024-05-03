David Beckham's wife marks his 49th birthday by posting clip of his six-pack

David Beckham's wife Victoria marked his 49th birthday by posting a video of him flaunting his six-pack during a workout.

The former footballer celebrated the milestone on Thursday (May 2), and his ex-Spice Girls spouse uploaded a series of images of them together as they toasted the occasion.

She captioned the Instagram Story post of him having a birthday workout: "Birthday boy doing a birthday workout, looking good."

David was seen jokingly flexing his muscles without a top in a gym in a short clip, before he started laughing — with Victoria heard saying: "Happy birthday."

Victoria also shared a throwback image of them together in their younger days which she captioned: "I love you so much!!! Happy birthday @davidbeckham."

In another post she said David was her and her family's "everything" and declared she loves how they are "growing really old together".

One of the images she shared in her posts showed David hugging her at her recent 50th birthday, which came on 17 April and that they celebrated a few days later with a party at Oswald's restaurant in Mayfair, London.

She said in the caption: "Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together! You aren't far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!!"

She went on: "The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

David and Victoria have sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12.

Romeo also wished David a happy birthday online by posting: "Happy birthday dad thank you for everything, love you always and forever @davidbeckham."

David was photographed piggybacking Victoria out of her 50th birthday, which was attended by stars including Eva Longoria and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, as well as all her former Spice Girls bandmates.

