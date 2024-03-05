David Bowie's ex-hairdresser claims singer seduced male fan in limo after meeting him in gig

David Bowie's former hairdresser claimed the singer seduced a male fan in a limo after having him plucked from the audience during one of his gigs.

Suzi Ronson — who was married to David's guitarist Mick Ronson — has opened up about her life with the star in a new book revealing how she landed a job doing his hair after being introduced to David's wife Angie through his mum.

In the tome, she confessed how David took a liking to a lad in the crowd during a UK tour in the early 1970s.

In the book Me and Mr Jones: My Life with David Bowie and the Spiders from Mars — serialised in the Sunday Times newspaper — she wrote: "Sometimes David told me which girl he fancied in the front row. After the show ended, I'd look out for her, and if she wanted to come backstage, I made sure she got there.

"One evening, David spotted an adorable-looking boy with an angelic face and long dark curly hair who couldn't take his eyes off him ... 'I want to meet him after the show. Get him in the car for me, Suzi'."

Suzi approached the unnamed young man and told him David wanted to meet him and she insisted he was "thrilled" to get the chance to come face-to-face with the singer. She instructed him to meet her at the stage door at the start of the encore and Suzi then escorted him to the limo along with members of the band, who sat in the front.

She added: "There was just me and this scared-looking kid in the back... The boy beside me was shaking. I could feel it. David threw himself into the car and without a word launched himself at the boy. I could see David pushing his tongue down the boy's throat and his hand trying to open his trousers, all the while telling him what they'd be doing back at the hotel. I was speechless...

"I heard a zip, saw some skin, there was some moaning... "

After the short drive back to the hotel, Suzi claimed David then asked her to bring the lad to his room. She admitted she felt "violated" by the incident in the car and asked the young lad if he was alright and only proceeded with David's instructions after he confirmed he was "OK".

She added: "He smiled and said he was OK, so I took him with me as I went to collect David's costumes. I knocked gently on the door. David handed me his costume and with a long white arm pulled the boy into the room."

Bowie died in 2016 aged 69.

Me and Mr Jones: My Life with David Bowie and the Spiders from Mars is published on April 4.

