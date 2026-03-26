David Gandy thinks modelling industry will die out due to AI

David Gandy thinks the modelling industry will die out due to artificial intelligence (AI).

The 42-year-old hunk — who has two daughters with partner Stephanie Mendoros — can't see his girls following in his footsteps because he doesn't believe such jobs will exist thanks to advances in technology as digitally-created images are much cheaper to produce than hiring real people.

Asked if he'd worry about his daughters getting into the modelling industry, David said on Pete Wicks' Man Made podcast: "By the time my kids could be into modelling at 18 I don't think it's the industry that's going to exist. I think it would just be all AI-generated.

"I do, unless it's regulated. I really, really do because it's based on economics and marketing that's what he's done how can we save costs and AI save costs."

David noted he has gone through "dark times" in the past and thinks it is important to speak about male mental health.

He said: "I talked about men's mental health because I have gone through dark periods. For whatever reason, I don't know. I can't tell you why I went into certain times of it being dark.

"It could have been, as everyone sees, you're making money, on billboards or doing everything else, but you have moments that affect you.

"And that's why I spoke out about it, because I wanted people to or men to realise that we can all be going through it. And there's many different reasons for that."

David is also worried about the male menopause and how a reduction in testosterone can have an impact on men's health.

But he feels the subject is under research and so there is very little knowledge to work from.

He said: "I was talking to a doctor the other day who actually said, no one's really talking about the male menopause, that it's actually a thing. It's the lack of testosterone.

"And we don't know what actually, we know what low testosterone is, but we don't know where the safe level for it should be because there is no actual proper research and the doctors don't know.

"Then people are increasing their testosterone and then when you come off of that your body has stopped making its own testosterone so you go into, or you can go into a deep depression about it."

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