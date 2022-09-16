David Harbour to star in Gran Turismo video game movie adaptation

David Harbour is revving his engines. The Stranger Things and Black Widow actor is joining Sony Pictures' and PlayStation Productions' adaptation of the popular racing video game, Gran Turismo.

Neil Blomkamp, best known for his sci-fi movies such as District 9 and Elysium will be directing the movie.

Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard) will write the script.

The movie is said to be based on a true story that sees a teenage gamer, whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions, become an actual professional race car driver.

Harbour will play a retired race car driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive.

PHOTO: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Gran Turismo follows Sony's successful big-screen adaptation of Uncharted, which grossed over US$400 million (S$563 million) globally.

It is also one of the many projects PlayStation Productions have going on currently.

Aside from Gran Turismo, PlayStation Productions has a Twisted Metal series at Peacock, The Last of Us series at HBO, God of War series at HBO, a Horizon series at Netflix and a Ghost of Tsushima movie directed by John Wick's Chad Stahleski.

Gran Turismo is due to hit the roads (and cinemas) on Aug 11, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.