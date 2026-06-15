Veteran Mandopop singer David Huang dies aged 61, dispute over his musical assets erupts

Hong Kong-born singer David Huang has died at 61, according to a statement released yesterday (June 14) by his sisters through Taiwan-based Chen & Chen Law Office.

It confirmed that the veteran Mandopop performer had died suddenly in his sister's home in Honolulu, Hawaii, on the morning of June 2. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

The statement said that in the final month up till his death, David had still been "eagerly anticipating embarking on a new journey with his music". It added that he left Taiwan late December last year and moved to Hawaii to be with his two elder sisters Consulina and Joann Wong, who are his "legal heirs" and will handle all of his afterlife matters.

The law firm added that they possess the rights to his musical assets, and that no one apart from the Wong sisters has a right to represent David, past or future. They also warned against the unauthorised use of David's name, such as social media platforms operating with his likeness, as well as privacy violations of his loved ones.

In response, David's manager and girlfriend of over 20 years Vicky Chao told Taiwanese publication China Times that the statement was "illegal" and that she would pursue legal action with the aid of her lawyer.

She disclosed that she had spoken with David's mother over the phone on June 13 and just conversed with his younger brother. Chao said she would be suing the sisters' lawyer, adding a formal statement would soon be given.

Her lawyer Huang Shanshan wrote on Facebook: "Although David's sisters have entrusted a Taiwan lawyer to publish a statement, his sudden death and his previous circumstances are so bizarre that it's truly unacceptable. His closest friends and relatives find it hard to believe.

"David died on June 2 and it's unbelievable that they only learned of his death through the media on June 14 - a full 12 days late. I've also been his close friend for over 20 years, as well as his lawyer. After gaining authorisation from his family, I will further investigate the cause of his death and clarify other doubts."

Celebrities have poured in with their tributes, with singer G.E.M (also known as Gloria Tang) writing on her Instagram Story on June 14: "I still remember a few years ago when I finally met David in person on a TV show and when I heard him sing You Got Me Drunk up close - a song that deeply influenced me - I was so moved that I burst into tears."

Kay Tse, who previously worked with him in the past, and Jam Hsiao also dedicated Instagram Stories to him.

In August 2022, David was hospitalised for sudden cardiac discomfort where he underwent cardiac catherisation.

David, who made his debut in 1988, is best known for his 1990 hit songs You Make Me Drunk and Love Breaks Everyone's Heart. He had won at music awards including the Golden Melody Awards and acted in the 2025 series The Outlaw Doctor, for which he was nominated Best Newcomer in a Television Series at the 60th Golden Bell Awards.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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