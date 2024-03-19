David Leitch developing movie Kung Fu with Donnie Yen

David Leitch is developing the movie Kung Fu with Donnie Yen.

The 48-year-old director is reuniting with the John Wick: Chapter 4 star on the new film that will tap into the Hong Kong actor's expertise in martial arts and is hopeful that it could be the launch of a brand new franchise.

David — who worked as a stunt performer before moving behind the camera — told Collider: "I'm obviously really passionate about both those things. And you know, kung fu, martial arts is a huge part of my life, has been since I was a kid.

"I'm a huge fan of Donnie and his work and his films. And so the potential of that is really, really interesting.

"We're in the development phase with Donnie and it's really exciting, and it just feels like a big international franchise with Donnie as Caine. So I'm really excited about it, but again, it's in development and we're making it happen."

The film is in the very early stages of development but Leitch is hopeful that the action sequences will be seen on the biggest scale in the form of Imax 70mm cameras.

The Bullet Train director said: "Well, you sort of nailed it with Kung Fu because the palate of the world and, you remember, that it's the epic landscapes and the things that really lend themselves to Imax are all sort of embedded in the world of Kung Fu from the original. And so that's something that's been sort of percolating in our heads.

"I'm not gonna commit to the Imax cameras just yet, but it would be an honour to use them because the format is amazing and 70mm is amazing. Haven't had that opportunity yet."

