David Schwimmer denies he is dating Jennifer Aniston

David Schwimmer has denied he is dating Jennifer Aniston.

It was previously claimed that the pair - who played on/off couple Rachel Green and Ross Geller in the hit 90s sitcom Friends - had "grown close" recently but David's representatives insisted there is "no truth" to the reports.

David, 54, and Jennifer, 52, shocked fans during the recent Friends reunion, when they both admitted to "crushing" on each other while working on the show.

David told host James Corden: "I had a major crush on Jen," and she replied: "It was reciprocated. I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.' And sure enough, it was.

"We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

David added: "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

And it was recently claimed that they had struck up a romance after the reunion special.

A source told Closeronline.co.uk: "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from

his home in New York to see Jen in LA.

"They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around a vineyard in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."