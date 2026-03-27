David Tao views Singapore as 2nd home: 'Throw me anywhere and I'll know where I am in 5 seconds'

In a YouTube vlog uploaded on March 25, Taiwanese singer-songwriter David Tao shared snippets of his visit to Singapore last month for his Soul Power II World Tour concert.

While driving past Helix Bridge, Singapore Flyer, Raffles Hotel, Merlion Park and Marina Bay Sands, the 56-year-old spoke sentimentally about the country: "Singapore is a place I'm very familiar with. Once I'm here, throw me anywhere and I'll know where I am in five seconds - because this is Singapore, my second home."

Upon entering the Indoor Stadium for rehearsals, he quickly settled into the atmosphere, making easy talk with his fellow bandmates and staff.

"Over 10 years ago, I'd frequently travel to Singapore and I remember my first time here wasn't for leisure, but work," recalled David. "I held a very small concert at Orchard Road's Hard Rock Cafe, which left me with many memories. I hold lots of affection and reminiscence when it comes to Singapore."

He also shared that at the time, he had just met local music director-producer Goh Kheng Long, who has also worked with other Mandopop legends like Jacky Cheung and A-Mei.

Featuring moments from his energetic concert held on Feb 28, the vlog also saw David speaking to his Singapore audience. He remarked that of all the tour stops he had performed at, they had been the "craziest".

"What happened to you, Singapore? You've changed! You used to be so well-behaved - now you've become so naughty!" he joked.

The R&B star has performed in Singapore multiple times over the past decade including in July 2023, October 2022 and June 2018.

[[nid:732094]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com