Dawson's Creek actor Obi Ndefo dies aged 51

Dawson's Creek actor Obi Ndefo has died aged 51.

The star was probably best known for playing Bodie Wells on the hit teen drama, which also featured Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson, from 1998 to 2002.

His sister Nkem Ndefo announced his death on Facebook, saying: "Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he's finally at peace."

She also shared a photo of her and Obi smiling together.

The actor's cause of death is not yet known.

His Dawson' Creek character dropped in and out of the show before it saw him settle in the Capeside community with his family.

Obi lost both his legs after he was hit by a car in August 2019, following a trip to a supermarket in Los Angeles, and after he had come from teaching a yoga class.

He was putting groceries into his parked SUV when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver who sped off after the accident, leaving Obi's left leg hanging off and his right totally severed.

He lost his left leg during his recovery from the horrific incident.

Obi's acting career started after he studied drama at Yale University.

He went on to found Los Angeles-based Arts Alliance for Humanity, a non-profit group that supports arts education in public schools and communities.

Along with becoming a yoga teacher despite being a double-leg amputee, lifelong fitness fanatic Obi was also a writer.

His other notable appearances included on the shows Angel, The West Wing, Stargate SG-1, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

