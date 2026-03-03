Dax Shepard opens up on abuse in new memoir

Dax Shepard opened up about his experiences of abuse in his new memoir.

The 51-year-old star first revealed that he was "molested" as a child in 2020, and Dax has now confirmed that he'll be candid about his painful experiences in his upcoming memoir.

The movie star said on his Armchair Expert podcast: "I have for years on here been acknowledging that I had been molested, and that was its own hurdle to just say that. And I got quite comfortable being able to say that. That was fine.

"Now I'm writing a memoir, and last year really the whole year was about, do I have the balls to write down the details of this?

"Because the details were always gonna be mine. I didn't want anyone to be envisioning me. It's weird that that was still some wall between my shame."

Dax - who has daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11, with wife Kristen Bell - admits that it was tough to revisit his experiences for the book.

He said: "I bet it took me four months to tell that story. And when I'm writing it, I cannot help but think of people knowing this about me and how still exposed that feels.

"And I was pretty emotional during the few months. I was having really weird, kind of, spikes of emotions and moodiness, and I would forget that's why I was having that. But I finished it, and something about it existing there feels like a lot of weight is off my shoulders."

Dax previously linked his childhood troubles to his addiction problems.

The actor - who battled drug and alcohol addictions - told The Jason Ellis Show: "If you've been molested, you only have a 20 per cent chance of not being an addict. And I was like, 'Hmm, interesting,' because in my mind I just like to have a f****** great time. But when you hear a statistic like that, I'm like, 'Oh no, I was going to be an addict, period.'"

