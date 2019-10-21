A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo

British musician Elton John speaks during an interview with Reuters at the 22nd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2018), the largest HIV/AIDS-focused meeting in the world, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 24, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab.

One entry read like this: "Got up, tidied the house, bought a Rolls Royce, had dinner, wrote 'Candle in the Wind,' had dinner with Ringo Starr," the musician said. "That was one day."

John, 72, spoke in a video interview provided to Reuters by his publisher, Henry Holt & Co., to promote the release of his book, which is titled simply "Me."

The diary entries helped jog John's memories from his 50-year career filled with hit records, Grammy awards and royal friendships but also addiction and a suicide attempt two days before a show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I wanted to show the tough ride of being a successful artist, and how I went through tough times, and how I came out at the end and got my life together," John said. "It's the story of my life up to the present day, warts and all."

In the book, the "Crocodile Rock" singer revealed recent health scares including a near-fatal infection and a serious bout with appendicitis. "I did like 10 or 11 shows, 24 flights, with a burst appendix," he said.

John is currently in the middle of a lengthy "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" world tour that will bring his touring career to an end. In the interview, he said performing on stage "just never gets old."

"I never go on stage late," he said. "I just love to get out there and I'm raring to go."

"Even when I was doing a lot of drugs, I still carried on playing music," he added. "It's been my touchstone of my whole life."

A highlight, John said, came in 1975 when John Lennon joined him to perform three songs at Madison Square Garden. It was Lennon's first appearance on stage in New York since the Beatles played Shea Stadium.

Lennon was so nervous that he vomited before the performance, John said. "He came out to probably the most touching ovation I've ever heard," John said. "We all shed a tear on stage."

John said he is not sure what his future holds but he is still writing songs.

"I don't know what's next and I don't want to know what's next," he said. "I'm just ready for the next chapter."

More about
Hollywood celebrities singer

TRENDING

Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Baby born without penis in Turkey
Baby born without penis in Turkey
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
She&#039;ll help you find love but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll help you find love but don't ask her for a virgin

Home Works

6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk

SERVICES