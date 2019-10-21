A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo

When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab.

One entry read like this: "Got up, tidied the house, bought a Rolls Royce, had dinner, wrote 'Candle in the Wind,' had dinner with Ringo Starr," the musician said. "That was one day."

John, 72, spoke in a video interview provided to Reuters by his publisher, Henry Holt & Co., to promote the release of his book, which is titled simply "Me."

The diary entries helped jog John's memories from his 50-year career filled with hit records, Grammy awards and royal friendships but also addiction and a suicide attempt two days before a show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I wanted to show the tough ride of being a successful artist, and how I went through tough times, and how I came out at the end and got my life together," John said. "It's the story of my life up to the present day, warts and all."

In the book, the "Crocodile Rock" singer revealed recent health scares including a near-fatal infection and a serious bout with appendicitis. "I did like 10 or 11 shows, 24 flights, with a burst appendix," he said.