Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

PHOTO: Live Nation Singapore
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

About halfway through the concert, guitarist Jae suddenly paused the talk segment to ask the crowd whether they had seen Day6's setlist from their previous concerts in the US.

"Well, we've changed the setlist!" he burst out in laughter, much to the surprise of the fans, known as My Day, in the crowd.

After receiving a barrage of tweets from fans in Singapore about the songs they wanted to hear live, the Korean boyband couldn't help but respond to their enthusiasm by changing the song lineup just for them.

Dubbed a throwback session, the band rocked out to old favourites from early albums such as Colours and I Wait.

It's hard to say whether fans truly went wild at this point, as they had already been on their feet and in a frenzy before the first song of the night.

After all, it's been three long years since the band was in Singapore. While they were here for a fan meet then, this is the first time the group of five has held a full-scale concert on our sunny island.

As they graced the stage on Saturday (Oct 5) at The Star Theatre for their Gravity world tour, the band couldn't believe their eyes and ears.

"I was a little bit worried. What if we come back and, you know, it's kind of like when you see a friend, and it's been three years and it's kind of awkward in the beginning and you don't know what to say," Jae rambled on nervously.

Needless to say, their worries quickly abated.

In fact, My Days were so high that the band threw aside whatever house rules they were supposed to remind fans about. Instead, they encouraged fans to go nuts and let all their stress out, assuring fans that they'd look equally crazy and stupid bounding about onstage.

As the band belted one high-energy song after another, little did they know that My Days had a surprise of their own lying in wait too.

Right after Congratulations - perhaps one of the group's most iconic and emotional songs from their debut album - a fan-made pre-recorded video started playing.

It featured clips of the band during their early days, following their growth to their latest performances, alongside many photos of handwritten notes from My Days.

One of the notes even said: "I hope you get to eat your chilli crab."

The last frame of the video told the boys to turn around, to which they were greeted with the audience holding up banners with the words, "We'll hold your hands, we'll walk together with Day6," and singing the chorus of Beautiful Feeling in unison.

Leader Sungjin and bassist Young K were visibly choking back tears while the rest of the group scrambled to pull themselves together.

"I really felt goosebumps, you know," keyboardist Wonpil began shakily when the other members gestured for him to speak first.

Despite the limited English of some of the members, they did their best to convey their emotions in English as much as possible.

With a mix of hand gestures and simple English, drummer Dowoon adorably stuttered, "You guys touch my heart," before turning around to laugh at the attempt.

The band continued to play for the rest of the night through their tears, ending the concert on an emotional and euphoric high note.

For fans that had waited three years for this night, 26 songs passed like a flash. Neither party was willing to depart as the band members kept coming back on stage to toss out gifts after they closed.

PHOTO: Live Nation Singapore

In Jae's words: "Today could not have been more beautiful, today could not have been more perfect, today could not have been more energetic. You guys were crazy today, thank you so much."

Day6 next performs in Melbourne on Nov 15.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

