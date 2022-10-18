DC now wants Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill, writer sought

If there’s anything DC fans wanted more than the Snyder Cut, is for Henry Cavill to reprise his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Well, fans are not alone, and it seems like their wish may come true after all.

In a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros Discovery has an “intense desire” to see Cavill don the red cape once again and that a project that would “essentially be a Man of Steel 2” is reportedly in search of writers. Charles Roven will produce. Mission: Impossible writer/director Christopher McQuarrie was considered to direct.

Reports of Cavill’s return to the role of Superman and the DCEU first started in August. Though those reports remained unconfirmed, Black Adam star Dwayne The Rock Johnson has been leaving plenty of hints. During SDCC 2022, the star described his hero as “the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet,” leading many to believe it to be a reference to the Man of Steel.

Johnson is just one of the many pushing for Cavill’s Superman. The Black Adam star had reportedly pitched a Superman cameo in the upcoming Black Adam movie but DC Films President Walter Hamada turned it down.

Despite Hamada’s “no,” Johnson then turned to Warner Bros. Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who approved the idea. With just a few days until Black Adam‘s release, Johnson has revealed the film’s post-credits stinger which features Cavill.

Of course, no one wants Cavill to reprise his Superman role more than Cavill himself. In December 2021, the actor expressed his desire to return to the DCEU and that he still has his Superman suit. The actor is “ready and waiting for the phone calls.” Prior to that, Cavill also claimed that he wasn’t done with the Last Son of Krypton and believed that there’s still “a lot more storytelling for him to do” as Superman.

Cavill’s Superman last appeared in Justice League and following that, Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The character’s future in the DCEU has long been a huge question mark, but it seems like fans won’t be wondering for much longer.

How WB Discovery ultimately brings Supes back is left to be seen, especially now that Hamada is leaving his role, but a Man of Steel 2 doesn’t sound too bad. Meanwhile, Black Adam is due to release on Oct 20 in Singapore, and on Oct 21 everywhere else.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.