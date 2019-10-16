Deadpool 3 waiting Marvel's approval

Deadpool 3 is waiting for the green light from Marvel Studios.

The screenwriting team of Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick are preparing for a new movie featuring Ryan Reynolds as the titular anti-hero.

The recent merger between Disney and Fox has led to speculation that Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the writers insist that "there's a lot to be sorted out" before shooting on the third movie can begin.

Speaking to website Den of Geek, Paul said: "We're just waiting for the word from on high. There's a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters of the MCU.

"Then its, do the X-Men get in there at some point? Fantastic Four? There's a lot to be sorted out and I think we're all getting a much needed rest from Deadpool - Ryan and us and everybody."