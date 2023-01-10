Deadpool's Tim Miller steps in for Eli Roth's Borderlands reshoot

One of the better shooters to have come out in recent memory, the Borderlands series is certainly one with a universe that can be explored in other mediums.

And that is exactly what we are getting with Eli Roth directing a movie adaptation of Borderlands, and although production has wrapped, it seems more work has to be done.

Contrary to rumours, Roth has not been replaced as director of Borderlands, but instead, Deadpool‘s Tim Miller is just helping with a couple of reshoots.

As reported by Deadline, due to the fact that Roth has to begin his work on Thanksgiving, which is a horror film, there was a need to find a replacement who can do the reshoots for Borderlands.

As such, an “amicable handling of the baton” sees Miller coming in, and not that Roth is being fired from the job itself.

The work on Borderlands will involve a few weeks’ worth of reshoots with Miller, and even so, we still are not clear just what to expect.

The star-studded cast features Jack Black as Claptrap, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis, and Kevin Hart as Roland, and will follow Lilith’s quest to return to the planet of Pandora to recover the missing daughter of “the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas.”

Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team — Roland (Kevin Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes will battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power.

No date has yet been set for Borderlands, but we should have a better idea once Miller is done with the reshoots.