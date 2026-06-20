Dear You gets 8 more Teochew screenings due to 'overwhelming demand'

Good news for those keen on watching Chinese film Dear You in original Teochew dialogue, there will be eight more screenings for the rest of June.

Cinema chain Golden Village (GV) and film distributor Clover Films said on Saturday (June 20) that the screenings were added due to "overwhelming demand".

While its Mandarin-dubbed version will be available for general viewing, the screenings in Teochew dialogue were meant to only run from June 18 to 21. Tickets to the latter sold out.

The additional screenings will take place at GVmax and GV VivoCity from June 25 to 29, with tickets priced at $18.50 for the public and $16.50 for GV Movie Club members.

The movie, which stars Li Sitong and Wang Yantong, tells a moving story that spans generations, exploring family bonds, sacrifice and the enduring legacy of qiaopi — historical letters and remittances sent home by overseas Chinese migrants to their families.

It has grossed over 1.7 billion yuan (S$324 million) at the China box office and earned critical acclaim.

In an earlier statement to CNA Lifestyle, an Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) spokesperson had said the film's original Teochew version could be screened at premieres, festivals and niche events, in addition to the Mandarin-dubbed version.

This move supported the bilingual policy which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language among Chinese Singaporeans, IMDA explained.

On Friday, The Straits Times published a letter from local film-makers Eric Khoo and Jack Neo, who urged the authorities to set out a new direction "beneficial to the stakeholders" in Singapore's film industry.

They wrote: "Dialect films are not an issue on home videos and streaming platforms and even on board airplanes, so why should cinemas continue to bear the brunt of this outdated policy?"

[[nid:738499]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com