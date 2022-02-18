Death on the Nile put you in the mood for a whodunit show? Here are our recommendations

One of fiction's greatest detectives, Sherlock Holmes, once said: "The game is afoot!"

And for the mystery fans out there, the recent release of Death on the Nile might have reignited your craving for a good whodunit show.

For the uninitiated, Death on the Nile sees the return of Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) after the events of the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express. Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard the Karnak, a glamorous river steamer, turns into a search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

If Poirot has awakened the budding detective in you, then you've come to the right place.

Whether you're the kind who likes taking a stab at a murder mystery, or you prefer to be surprised, here are some other shows that you should check out.

Murderville (Netflix)

A partially scripted crime comedy series, Murderville sees senior detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) take on a new murder case each episode where he partners with a celebrity guest star. The catch? His partner isn't given a script and has no idea what is going to happen, leaving it all up to their improv skills.

Oh, and it will also be up to the guest star to name the killer.

Shutter Island (Netflix)

More of a psychological mystery thriller than a whodunit, Shutter Island chronicles the investigation by US Marshal Edward 'Teddy' Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his new partner Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) into the disappearance of a psychiatric patient Rachel Solando.

However, Daniels realises that things aren't what they seem as he starts having hallucinations about his wife.

Busted! (Netflix)

A hilarious panel of Korean entertainment icons team up with some of the biggest names in K-drama in this madcap whodunit variety show. More Keystone Cops than Sherlock Holmes, Busted! sees the cast of bumbling detectives solve a different mystery each episode based on vignettes presented by famous Korean actors and comedians.

An overarching plot unfolds throughout the series and the tension mounts as the panel edges closer to the awful truth.

Signal (Netflix, iQiyi)

Based on the 2000 American film Frequency, Signal is a South Korean fantasy police procedural television series starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong. Je-hoon plays a criminal profiler and Hye-soo a detective from 2015 and the former chances upon a walkie-talkie that allows him to communicate with a detective in 1989, played by Jin-woong.

Together, they help each other solve crimes and even try to prevent them from ever taking place.

Mare of Easttown (HBO GO)

This Emmy-award winning series stars Kate Winslet as police detective Mare Sheehan who tries to keep her own life from falling apart as she attempts to solve the murder of a young girl.

Unfortunately, her inability to find a missing girl from a year ago leads many in the community to doubt her skills, further adding to her personal troubles which consist of a divorce, a son lost to suicide and a custody battle for her grandson.

The Flight Attendant (HBO GO)

Flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up one morning to discover that her one-night stand — also a passenger on her flight — is dead. Alas, the reckless alcoholic has no recollection of what happened and she has to quickly figure it out as the FBI is on the case.

Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)

Upper West Side neighbours Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) share a love for true crime. When they meet serendipitously after the murder of a resident in their building, the trio bond over their mutual interest and resolve to figure whodunit while recording a podcast to document their progress.

Bad Times at the El Royale (Disney+)

Seven people, each with their own secret, gather at El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past of its own. Over the course of one fateful night, these strangers — played by an all-star cast including Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges and Cythia Erivo — have a shot at redemption before everything goes to hell.

Knives Out (Apple TV)

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

Benoit sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies from Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death.

ALSO READ: Death on the Nile is a polished and sleek whodunit film, but is it too perfect for its own good?

bryanlim@asiaone.com