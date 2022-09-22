Death is a rite of passage in Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club Netflix series

Mike Flanagan, the genius behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass, strikes horror in the hearts of viewers once again.

This time, with a spine-chilling trailer to his upcoming Netflix series, The Midnight Club. As well as exclusive first look images at the anticipated series.

The Midnight Club is based on the works of teen horror icon Christopher Pike, and takes place at Brightcliffe Hospice, a place for terminal teenagers to transition on their own terms.

Ilonka (#BlackAF's Iman Benson), a girl with hopes of going to Stanford University, finds herself here after learning that she has thyroid cancer. As she will come to discover, the hospice comes with its own unique history.

Every night at the stroke of midnight, eight of the teenage Brightcliffe residents sneak into the library to tell each other ghost stories – or as they say, "make ghosts" – and look for signs of life beyond death.

The group also makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. They call themselves the Midnight Club.

The series is created by Flanagan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong.

Fong also serves as an executive producer with Julia Bicknell and The Midnight Club author, Pike. Elan Gale, James Flanagan and Chinaka Hodge write on the series, with Flanagan set to direct the first two episodes.

Benson, Adia (Cheri), Igby Rigney (Kevin), Annarah Cymone (Sandra), Aya Furukawa (Natsuki), Ruth Codd (Anya), Sauriyan Sapkota (Amesh), and Chris Sumpter (Spencer) play the eight members of the Midnight Club.

Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Samantha Sloyan (Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), and Matt Biedel (Midnight Mass) have roles in the series.

Gilford, best known for his turn as Matt Saracen on Friday Night Lights, co-stars as a nurse practitioner at Brightcliffe named Mark.

Sloyan is playing Brightcliffe's neighbour Shasta, who runs her own naturopathic company.

And finally, the great Heather Langenkamp from A Nightmare on Elm Street plays Dr. Georgina Stanton at Brightcliffe.

The Midnight Club will premiere on Netflix on October 7.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.