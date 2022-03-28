DeBose wins supporting actress, Beyonce opens Oscars show

LOS ANGELES — Troy Kotsur made history on Sunday (March 27) as the first deaf man to win an Oscar for his role in CODA, and Ariana DeBose took the supporting actress trophy for West Side Story as Hollywood returned to all-out glitz at this year's Academy Awards.

In CODA, an acronym for "child of deaf adults," Kotsur played Frank Rossi, the father of a teenager who struggles to help her family's fishing business while pursuing her own aspirations in music.

"This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I am here," Kotsur said in a heartfelt speech delivered in sign language as he accepted the supporting actor honour.

"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community. This is our moment," he added.

The only other deaf person to win an Oscar was Kotsur's CODA co-star Marlee Matlin. She won best actress for her role in 1986 romantic drama Children of a Lesser God.

Supporting actress went to DeBose for playing the spirited Anita, who sings America in Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic musical.

As she held her gold statuette, the Afro-Latina actress asked the audience to imagine her as a young girl "in the back seat of a white Ford Focus."

"You see a queer, openly queer Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that's what we're here to celebrate," she said.

Ariana DeBose receives the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in West Side Story from Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, on March 27, 2022.

"So, anybody who's ever questioned your identity. Or find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us," she added, referencing the moving song from West Side Story.

DeBose also thanked "divine inspiration" Rita Moreno, who earned the best supporting actress award in 1962 for playing Anita in the original movie version of the musical.

Beyonce opened the show by performing Be Alive, an Oscar-nominated song from the movie King Richard, about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. She and her backup dancers, clad in sparkling yellow gowns, performed from a tennis court in the sisters' hometown of Compton, California.

Beyonce is shown on a large screen as she performs the song Be Alive from King Richard during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, on March 27, 2022.

PHOTO: Reuters

After going three years without a host, a trio was chosen to guide Sunday's ceremony: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

"This year, the Oscars hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," Schumer joked.

"And for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night," added openly gay Sykes, referring to legislation in the state that limits LGBTQ discussion in schools and has been labelled by critics in Hollywood and elsewhere as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

A dark Western, The Power of the Dog, is battling the feel-good drama CODA for the prestigious best picture prize. A win by either movie would mark a milestone by handing the statuette to a streaming service.

Netflix Inc released The Power of the Dog while CODA streamed on Apple TV+.

Producers said they planned an upbeat show but will acknowledge the crisis in Ukraine, which has killed thousands and driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes.

Actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, is among the night's presenters. Jason Momoa wore a handkerchief in the colors of the Ukrainian flag: blue and yellow.

Jamie Lee Curtis holds a ribbon reading "With Refugees" supporting global refugees as she poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, on March 27, 2022.

Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman and other nominees donned a rainbow of colors for a ceremony with 2,500 gown- and tuxedo-clad attendees and free from last year's pandemic restrictions.

Nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee wore a light blue suit, while Chastain picked a lavender and gold gown with giant ruffles on the skirt. Kirsten Dunst and Marlee Matlin chose bright red.

After past complaints about a lack of diversity, two of this year's four acting accolades may go to people of colour. Will Smith is likely to earn his first Oscar for King Richard, awards watchers say, as is Ariana DeBose for West Side Story.

Will Smith attending the 94th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, California, US, on March 7, 2022.

PHOTO: Reuters

In a bid to draw more viewers, especially younger ones, after years of declining ratings, the show will add two awards, the results of fan votes for favourite film and scene. Some winners were announced ahead of the live show with their speeches to be edited into the show.

The best picture race hinges on whether the 9,900 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences back a gothic psychological thriller or an uplifting story.

Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a repressed cowboy who torments his brother's new wife, outpaced all movies with 12 nominations. It had been considered the leader until CODA landed top honors from the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild.

