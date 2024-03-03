entertainment

Debut album will be 'very personal', says Kate Hudson

Debut album will be 'very personal', says Kate Hudson
Actress Kate Hudson poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the film "Nine" at Leicester Square in London, on Dec 3, 2009.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 03, 2024 4:53 AM

Kate Hudson's debut album will be "very personal".

The 44-year-old actress has been writing songs for the upcoming record and promised that the project will be "very authentic to me".

She told People: "It's really fun. I'm really enjoying it. The writing process was the most important and cathartic for me."

"I wrote the songs, so they're very personal, and each one is a different kind of expression of myself. Every song will feel different, but obviously, I think, very authentic to me."

Kate - who found fame as Band-Aid Penny Lane in the movie Almost Famous - previously revealed that the Covid-19 helped her to move forward with plans for a music career.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said: "You know, I had this thing [during] Covid... Every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm early 40s... not yet.'

[[nid:617153]]

"But during Covid, I was like, 'You know, what am I doing?'"

Kate released her debut single, co-written with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa and Linda Perry, in January.

Speaking about the track Talk About Love, she said: "You only have one first single and I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in.

"I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love.

"It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!"

EntertainmentcelebritiessingersSongwriter
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.