A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings

LONDON - A showbiz decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings is drawing to a close. Following are selected highlights.

2010

- Kathryn Bigelow becomes the first woman to win best director at the Oscars for "The Hurt Locker", a low-budget Iraq war drama that also beats blockbuster "Avatar", directed by ex-husband James Cameron, to the best picture award.

- Model Naomi Campbell testifies at former Liberian leader Charles Taylor's war crimes trial, saying she was given "dirty looking pebbles" but did not know if they were blood diamonds.

- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen and actors Dennis Hopper and Tony Curtis die.

2011

- Britain's Prince William marries Kate Middleton.

- Designer John Galliano loses his job at fashion house Christian Dior after a widely-shared video shows him hurling anti-Semitic abuse in a Paris bar.

- Michael Jackson's personal doctor, Conrad Murray, is convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the singer's 2009 death from a fatal dose of the powerful anaesthetic propofol.

- Actress Elizabeth Taylor and singer Amy Winehouse die.

2012

- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get engaged.

- Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z welcome their first child, daughter Blue Ivy.

- Actress Katie Holmes files for divorce from Tom Cruise after nearly six years of marriage.

- Singers Whitney Houston and Robin Gibb die.

2013

- William and Kate welcome their first child, son George, as do reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, who name their daughter North.

- Singer Miley Cyrus takes the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in a latex bikini and twerks with a foam finger during a performance with Robin Thicke, sparking a media furor.

- Singer Lou Reed, actors Peter O'Toole, Paul Walker, James Gandolfini and Cory Monteith die.

2014

- Jolie and Pitt tie the knot in France, George Clooney marries human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice and Kardashian and West wed in Florence.

- Actors Robin Williams, Philip Seymour Hoffman and comedienne Joan Rivers die.

2015