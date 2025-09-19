Decomposed and dismembered body found in singer D4vd's car identified as missing 13-year-old

The dismembered body of a teenage girl found in American singer-songwriter D4vd's car has been identified.

On Sept 8, Los Angeles police discovered the body in the trunk of an impounded car belonging to the 20-year-old, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. They were led to the scene after Hollywood tow yard workers and neighbours complained of a foul smell.

The body was badly decomposed and reportedly in pieces, wrapped in a plastic sheet in the Tesla.

US authorities said that both the cause and time of her death remain unknown.

On Wednesday (Sept 17), medical examiners identified the body to be that of Celeste Rivas, who would have been 15 had she been alive. She was last seen on April 5 last year, aged 13, in Lake Elsinore, according to a missing person flyer cited by American publications.

Entertainment outlet TMZ reported that they had spoken to Celeste's mother, who said that her daughter had a boyfriend named David.

She also revealed Celeste had a tattoo that said "Shhh..." in red ink on her right index finger, which D4vd also has on his finger.

Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department said that before the vehicle was towed, it had been parked in the Hollywood Hills area for close to one month.

TMZ added that the car had never been reported stolen.

D4vd allegedly recorded an unreleased song titled "Celeste_Demo unfin" with lyrics like "Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / Hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed". The song was leaked in December 2023.

A representative for D4vd said the latter had been informed of the discovery and was fully cooperating with investigations. He is currently on his Withered world tour.

Reports said the police have searched a Hollywood Hills home that D4vd had lived in.

D4vd is best known for his 2022 song Romantic Homicide, which became a breakout hit on TikTok.

