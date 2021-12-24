Dee Hsu proclaims Mickey Huang the 'ex-boyfriend she loved most'

Taiwanese talkshow queen Dee Hsu proclaimed ex-boyfriend Mickey Huang as her "most beloved" one, in a promotional video for her new talkshow where Huang appears as her first guest.

In a clip where Dee privately recorded herself speaking to the camera sans makeup, the 42-year-old described how Mickey is someone who is "a child at heart and is curious about everything".

Dee appeared wistful as she pointed out how the design of her hoodie would be something that her ex would appreciate.

"When I wear something like this, I'd immediately think of Jiao Jiao (Mickey's nickname). So then I thought, if I miss him, why don't I invite him to be a guest on the show?

She continued in the video that she'd love to find out how he is now after getting married to Taiwanese actress Summer Meng, 30, last year. 49-year-old Mickey and Summer registered their marriage in March 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and the couple announced last month that they are set to become first-time parents.

Dee also candidly shared how Mickey used to bring her on "surprising" and memorable trips overseas, and wondered if he does the same for his new wife.

Dee and Mickey were together for four years before a controversial breakup in 2000 at the height of Mickey's popularity.

The pair had previously shared details of their breakup during an episode of Dee's discontinued talkshow Mr Con and Ms Csi in 2015, where both shed tears when reminiscing on their very public split and the fallout that ensued.

During the recording, Dee apologised for her words to the media then which painted Mickey out to be the bad guy, derailing his career. She shared that she had later apologised to fellow host Bowie Tsang, whom Mickey was seeing at the time, for affecting the both of them negatively.

While it seems time has healed all wounds between the former couple, it has not erased their still-palpable chemistry.

In the trailer, Dee is seen taking the mickey (pun unintended) out of her ex-boyfriend and having fun watching him squirm with questions such as, "Who has the better figure, Summer or me?" (The answer? His wife, of course.)

In one segment, Dee asked pointedly, "Why didn't you propose to me?", to which the normally quick-witted Mickey appeared tongue-tied for a brief moment, before replying that "it hadn't reached that point".

"Did you heave a sigh of relief that we didn't get married?" was Dee's next question, to which Mickey swiftly deflected, "Then did you?"

Dee replied emphatically, "Of course, very much!"

Based on the trailer, the couple seemed to enjoy their snappy and entertaining repartee with most of the jokes at Mickey's expense. Before the series premiere on Thursday (Dec 23), however, Dee was asked in an interview if she would allow her husband Mike Hsu to watch the interview.

Her reply was no, as she claimed that whenever the businessman watches her programmes with her signature no-holds-barred style, he'd always question, "Baby, do you think that was too much?"

