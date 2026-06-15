Dee Hsu celebrates 48th birthday while musing sister Barbie's death: 'She will forever remain 48'

Dee Hsu turned 48 yesterday (June 14), the age at which her elder sister Barbie died.

The Taiwanese host shared her thoughts in an Instagram post with an old photo of herself and Barbie.

"My sister will forever remain 48 years old and I just turned 48 today! From now on, I'll gradually become her big sister, protecting her and telling her what's happening at home. With me here, there's nothing to worry about!" she wrote.

She added that Barbie has "truly become a star in the sky" illuminating her dark days. It was recently reported that an amateur astronomer Yang Guangyu named asteroid 208663 which he discovered in 2002 as Xuxiyuan (Barbie's name in hanyu pinyin) and International Astronomical Union (IAU) officially approved the name in March this year.

The actress-host, loved for her role in the hit 2001 drama Meteor Garden, died from pneumonia caused by the flu on Feb 2, 2025, during a family trip to Japan.

In April this year, Dee spoke about her regret for initiating the vacation.

"Usually, Barbie would say she was tired and not want to go. But this time, she insisted we must go," she recounted.

She said their mother had initially objected the idea because it was during the Chinese New Year period when flight prices and crowds would peak.

However, she said she and Barbie as well as their eldest sister Shi-hsien had insisted on going because they wanted to spend time together.

Dee added: "I was the one who initiated the trip first. So, whenever we miss Barbie and talk about her, I would tell my mum, 'It's all because I insisted on the trip then.'

"Whenever I say that, my mum would tell me not to think about it this way and blame myself because it would be harder for me to move on. But this is the fact, so I can't help but wonder, 'Why didn't I listen to my mum at the time?'

Barbie and Dee were a musical duo named S.O.S (Sisters of Shiu), which was later rebranded as A.S.O.S (Adult Sisters of Shiu). They went by matching stage names, Big S and Little S, respectively.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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