Delayed Friends reunion expected to film in March, Matthew Perry says

LOS ANGELES - The long-delayed Friends reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said on Thursday (Nov 12), a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" Perry, 51, tweeted.

The one-off unscripted special was supposed to launch the HBO Max streaming service in May 2020, but plans to film it have been repeatedly delayed by the pandemic that shut down production in Hollywood in mid-March.

A source close to the production said on Thursday that plans were still being finalised but that the first part of 2021 was the target date for the taping.

Friends (1994 to 2004) also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc as six friends in their 20s and 30s living in New York City. The sitcom ended in 2004 after 10 years but it remains one of the most popular television shows in reruns.

HBO Max said earlier this year it hoped to film the reunion in the studio with a live audience.

Hollywood movies and television shows have slowly resumed production under complex safety guidelines that include social distancing, frequent testing for cast and crews, and Covid-19 advisers on sets.