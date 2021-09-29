Demi Lovato claims to have had 'mind-blowing' encounter with an alien

Demi Lovato stars alongside their sister Dallas, and their sceptical best friend Matthew in the new Peacock series Unidentified - which sees them visit a series of UFO hot spots - and Demi claims to have made contact with an alien on their 28th birthday.

The 29-year-old singer shared: "I had a pretty profound experience on my 28th birthday. I made [alien] contact, and it was a pretty mind-blowing experience. Ever since then, I started to look into this more and I wanted to do a show about it."

Recalling the experience, Demi added: "We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky.

"It was huge lights that made a question mark, almost, in the sky - and then it just, like, backed out. I realised [then] that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way, because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well."

Demi wasn't scared by the experience, revealing the encounter brought her "overwhelming joy".

They told Entertainment Weekly: "You would think that I would be freaked out, but what I have found in these experiences is the love, and there's no fear.

"The feeling that you get from these beings is so warm and loving and accepting that it's just overwhelming joy that happens when you're able to make contact.

"When I say make contact, I just mean intentionally try to meditate and try to manifest sightings. It's not that I'm actually, like, shaking hands with these beings - although I would love that. I think these beings are extremely peaceful and loving and when they show up, you can absolutely feel that concept."