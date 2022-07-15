Demi Lovato cuts forehead day before live performance on Jimmy Kimmel

Demi Lovato suffered a bloody face injury after hitting their head on a crystal.

The singer, 29, posted a video on TikTok on Wedesday (July 13) showing a forehead gash and said it would need stitches ahead of an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's chat show.

Demi, who is non-binary and changed her gender pronouns to they/them, said: "Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???"

The clip shows the singer covering her forehead with their hand as a man could be heard saying: "How are they gonna know?… nobody's gonna know."

They then revealed the wound and appeared to mouth the word "f***".

Demi posted it before she was set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

They added a string of hashtags to their post, including one referencing their new single Substance, from Grammy nominee Demi's forthcoming album HOLY FVCK, due out Aug 19.

The Let It Go singer said about the record: "The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me.

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music. And this record speaks that for itself."

The release comes after the singer's 2018 brush with death after they said they suffered three strokes, a heart attack and "brain damage" after a drug overdose that year.

It was believed to be caused by heroin and fentanyl-laced oxycodone, with the brain damage leaving Demi unable to drive as they said they were stricken with "blind spots in my vision".

In the documentary Dancing With The Devil, Demi admitted about the incident: "My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes."

Demi also said they still drank and smoked marijuana after 2018, but they have apparently got totally clean after entering rehab again in 2021.

They say they now feel "sober is the only way to be".